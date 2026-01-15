Florida drops to 40th place in ranking of best and worst states to raise a family

Florida has fallen to 40th place in a new ranking of the best and worst states to raise a family, marking a seven-spot decline from last year's 33rd position and continuing a downward trend for the Sunshine State.

The WalletHub study reveals Florida has consistently dropped in key categories including education, childcare and affordability over the past few years. In 2023, Florida ranked 31st, followed by 33rd in 2024, and now sits at 40th place in 2025.

"I mean, I thought it'd be a little bit higher in ranking to be honest with you," said Alexandra Jones, a West Palm Beach resident who was walking through her neighborhood with her son, Hudson, in his stroller and expecting another child.

Jones, originally from Ohio, moved to Florida five years ago and said her family has enjoyed living in the state despite the ranking.

"We've really enjoyed raising our family here, so far," Jones said.

The high cost of living is affecting both residents and visitors. Robert Simon was walking through downtown West Palm Beach with his wife and their 6-month-old baby, August, during a visit from Germany.

"We have less time to work and everything is more expensive," Simon said.

Simon noted that costs for supplies in Florida are particularly high compared to Europe.

"I think the price level is higher than in Europe," Simon said.

I have been following the WalletHub study for the last few years and found that Florida has been consistently dropping in rankings in categories like education, childcare and affordability.

Chip Lupo, an analyst with WalletHub, said the state's reputation doesn't match its current performance in family-friendly metrics.

"It's interesting, because you're always hearing Florida is the state to move to," Lupo said.

The study ranked Florida 42nd in childcare costs, where families are spending upwards of $750 per month on average.

"And it's also scarce. There seems to be not an abundance of childcare centers and when you have a shortage like that you also seem to have higher costs," Lupo said.

The findings come as WalletHub estimates parents are spending over $320,000 to raise their children to age 18.

Florida did show improvement in some areas, ranking 36th in median annual family income adjusted for cost of living, 33rd in percentage of families in poverty, and 46th in housing affordability.

Lupo said the state's economic landscape may be shifting due to migration patterns from high-tax states.

"When you're talking about some of these rural sparsely populated areas around Georgia and Alabama that kind of drives the median annual income down," he said. "I think with what recently transpired in New York politically, I think you're going to see a lot of folks, a lot of high, wealthy individuals from New York relocating to Florida that's probably going to drive median annual family income up.

The influx of people moving from high-income, high-tax states has also impacted housing affordability, according to Lupo.

Florida dropped in the family fun category, falling from sixth place in 2024 to eighth place in 2025 and now to 12th place in 2026. However, the state still maintains a strong position in this area, ranking among the top states for family entertainment options.

Jones highlighted the outdoor lifestyle as a major benefit of raising children in Florida.

"Being able to be outdoors all the time. Summer is a little difficult but you do have the beach as an option," Jones said. "Parks too, there's a zoo right here, there's a science center, there's just always something to do."

