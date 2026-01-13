Florida ranks No. 40 for best states to raise a family, according to WalletHub report

With inflation and higher costs of living, parents should brace for impact.

WalletHub's new cost of living calculation says that raising a child from birth to the time they are 18 years old will exceed $320,000.

Florida ranks low in best states to raise a family, report says

In its latest "Best and Worst States To Raise A Family" report, Florida didn't fare well.

Out of 50 states and 50 metrics, the Sunshine State ranked 40th overall.

Florida ranked 49th overall in the category of families with young kids.

Childcare costs, housing affordability, and a high rate of separation and divorce were the main drivers that put Florida at the bottom half of the study.

The top five best states for families were:

1. Massachusetts

2. Minnesota

3. North Dakota

4. Wisconsin

5. Nebraska

Click here to see the full report.