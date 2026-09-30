Florida driver's licenses, identification cards get a new look

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida is rolling out updated driver's license designs at service centers statewide, featuring new Florida-themed imagery.

The state began rolling out updated designs at service centers Wednesday.

WATCH BELOW: Florida rolls out new driver's licenses

Florida driver's licenses get a new look

The new cards feature the historic Castillo de San Marcos fort in St. Augustine and the Discovery Space Shuttle.

Drivers will also spot an orange, cleverly integrated as the "o" in Florida, along with an alligator in the REAL ID star in the top-right corner of the new licenses.

Current license holders do not need to replace their cards. The state will phase out the old design over time.