Florida deputy Elio Diaz fatally shot after traffic stop at gas station in Charlotte County

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — A deputy was shot and killed Sunday evening during a traffic stop in southwest Florida, Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell confirmed.

During an emotional news conference, Prummell identified the fallen deputy as Cpl. Elio Diaz.

"He was a good family man. He loved his children and he was a really great cop," Prummell said.

The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office posted a photo of Diaz on their Facebook page, saying he loved his job.

"His love for his career, the people he served, and the people he served beside was unparalleled," the Facebook post said.

According to investigators, the deputy was killed after pulling over a driver at a Chevron gas station along U.S. Highway 41.

Prummell said the suspect, Andrew Mostyn, 24, pulled out a rifle and opened fire on Diaz.

A manhunt ensued for the shooter after the deputy was gunned down. Mostyn was located at a nearby Popeyes restaurant.

"When deputies approached (Mostyn), he immediately grabbed for a rifle, and one of the deputies fired a shot, striking him in the head," Prummell said. "He also died."

It's unclear if Mostyn had a criminal record, and the motive for the shooting is still being investigated.

The Scripps station in Fort Myers reported that Diaz has worked for the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office since 2013, earning awards for his service.

"I want you guys to please keep Elio and his family in your thoughts and prayers," Prummell said. "He's going to be missed."

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., was among those who offered his condolences, posting on X that he was praying for the sheriff's office and the fallen deputy's family.