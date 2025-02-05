Watch Now
NewsState

Actions

Unconscious boater saved as vessel spins out of control on Florida lake

Boater expected to make full recovery after tense moments
A boater who was unconscious was rescued from his spinning vessel on Lake Dias in Volusia County on Feb. 4, 2025.
Volusia County Sheriff's Office
A boater who was unconscious was rescued from his spinning vessel on Lake Dias in Volusia County on Feb. 4, 2025.
A boater who was unconscious was rescued from his spinning vessel on Lake Dias in Volusia County on Feb. 4, 2025.
Posted
and last updated

DELEON SPRINGS, Fla. — A boater on a Florida lake is safe thanks to some brave first responders.

On Tuesday, the Volusia County Sheriff's Office shared a dramatic video on their Facebook page, showing a boat spinning out of control on Lake Dias with an unconscious man on board.

WATCH BELOW: Incapacitated boater rescued on spinning boat

Florida boater saved as vessel spins out of control on lake

When first responders arrived, they collaborated to devise a plan for the rescue.

Aerial footage showed crews using their own boat to maneuver alongside the out-of-control vessel.

Once close enough, Volusia County Fire Rescue Acting Division Chief and Technical Rescue Deputy Team Leader John Kyp boarded the boat and brought it to a stop.

Kyp was also able to transport the patient to shore for further treatment.

The sheriff's office reported that the boater is expected to make a full recovery.

The agency did not specify the cause of the patient's unconsciousness.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

At WPTV, It Starts with Listening