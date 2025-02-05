Unconscious boater saved as vessel spins out of control on Florida lake

DELEON SPRINGS, Fla. — A boater on a Florida lake is safe thanks to some brave first responders.

On Tuesday, the Volusia County Sheriff's Office shared a dramatic video on their Facebook page, showing a boat spinning out of control on Lake Dias with an unconscious man on board.

WATCH BELOW: Incapacitated boater rescued on spinning boat

Florida boater saved as vessel spins out of control on lake

When first responders arrived, they collaborated to devise a plan for the rescue.

Aerial footage showed crews using their own boat to maneuver alongside the out-of-control vessel.

Once close enough, Volusia County Fire Rescue Acting Division Chief and Technical Rescue Deputy Team Leader John Kyp boarded the boat and brought it to a stop.

Kyp was also able to transport the patient to shore for further treatment.

The sheriff's office reported that the boater is expected to make a full recovery.

The agency did not specify the cause of the patient's unconsciousness.