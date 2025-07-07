Florida deploying 3 swiftwater rescue teams to Texas as death toll climbs following catastrophic flooding

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis said the state of Florida is sending rescue teams to Texas in the wake of the tragic flooding that killed more than 90 people last week.

In a post to X on Sunday, the governor said he directed the Florida Division of Emergency Management to deploy three swiftwater rescue teams to help with response and recovery.

WATCH BELOW: Survivors of deadly Texas floods 'still in shock'

"We're standing by to lend more help as requested," DeSantis said in the social media post.

The governor's office has not said if any of the rescue crews are from South Florida or the Treasure Coast.

Representatives from Camp Mystic in Kerr County, Texas, said Monday morning that it is "grieving the loss" of 27 campers and counselors as the search continues for victims of the disaster.

"We have been in communication with local and state authorities who are tirelessly deploying extensive resources to search for our missing girls," the camp said in a statement.

Authorities said Monday that 10 girls and a counselor from the camp remain missing.

In the Hill Country area, home to Camp Mystic and several other summer camps, searchers have found the bodies of 75 people, including 27 children, Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha said.

The flooding sent a wall of water through the century-old summer camp Friday.

The risk of life-threatening flooding is still high in central Texas with more rain on the way.

Organizers at a staging area in Center Point said more than 1,000 volunteers have been directed to the area about 8 miles south of Kerrville, and more are being sent.

Gov. Greg Abbott said Sunday that 41 people were unaccounted for across the state and more could be missing.