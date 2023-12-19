Florida bill would prohibit flying flags tied to sexuality, gender orientation at certain locations

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — A new bill filed in Florida would require local governments and schools to remain neutral when it comes to displaying flags.

The proposed legislation, HB 901, was filed by state Rep. David Borrero, R-Sweetwater, and would prohibit flying flags tied to political topics including sexuality, gender orientation or race.

Compass LGBTQ Center CEO Julie Seaver is among those opposed to the legislation.

"I currently do not support HB 901," Seaver said.

The proposed legislation would limit where certain flags can be flown at government buildings and schools, including pride or progressive flags.

Compass LGBTQ Center CEO Julie Seaver explains why she is against House Bill 901.

"A rainbow flag of just inclusion is to me a beautiful thing," Lake Worth Beach resident Maxwell Chapman said, "but at the same time there are those that support that positive messaging and in fact want to bring us back to a darker time in my opinion."

The issue of flags has become a heated issue for many people, including Palm Beach County parent Frank Deliu. Last year, he sued the Palm Beach County School District over pride flags displayed in his child's seventh-grade classroom. He said he supports HB 901.

"The bill actually is very specific that it says that flags may not be erected relating to politically partisan, racial, sexual orientation, gender or political ideology viewpoint, and that's simply all that I ever wanted," Deliu said.

Lake Worth Beach resident Maxwell Chapman feels the new Florida bill would send the state back to a "darker time."

Seaver said one of the reasons she enjoys Lake Worth Beach is because of the diversity and inclusion that isn't limited to flags.

"I think our local city governments should be able to fly culturally significant flags based on the residents that they represent," Seaver added.

WPTV contacted Barrero for comment and hasn't heard back, but the proposed legislation does not limit the right of a private individual to exercise freedom of speech.

According to the proposal, a government body that displays the U.S. flag, in addition to others, must do it in such a way that the American flag is the most prominent or superior to the rest.

Parent Frank Deliu, who sued the School District of Palm Beach County over a pride flag at his child's school, is offering his support for HB 901.

The bill was just filed and both sides are already waving their opinion.

"My position was that you shouldn't have a gay pride flag," Delia said, "and you shouldn't have a straight pride flag, so my position was not being hypocritical. It was saying the schools are not propaganda or indoctrination centers."

Seaver had a differing opinion.

"I prefer to live in a city that supports diversity equity and inclusion across all populations," Seaver said.

The bill will be up for consideration during the upcoming legislative session, which starts Jan. 9.