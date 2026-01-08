Florida bill would ban drivers from holding wireless devices

A new push in Florida would get drivers to put their phones down before hitting the road.

The bill was filed by Florida Senator Erin Grall of Vero Beach on Monday, prohibiting drivers from holding wireless devices while driving.

Right now, texting and driving is illegal in Florida, making it a primary offense. If the proposal becomes law, even picking up a phone while driving could lead to a traffic stop.

“I think there’s so many distractions out there while you’re driving. People are always on their phones. You see it all the time,” said Michael Valesio.

The proposed legislation, would ban drivers from holding or resting wireless devices on their laps while operating a vehicle.

The bill applies to devices like cell phones, laptops, tablets and electronic gaming devices. WPTV reporter Zitlali Solache spoke with residents in downtown West Palm Beach and it’s already sparking debate from drivers.

“Any time you’re distracted with your phone it’s a bad thing,” said Mark Neuenschwander. “If you’re gonna have to have a phone for gps or whatever, get a holder for it so you can put it somewhere where you’re not looking down in your lap and rear-ending someone.”

Many say going hands-free could help make Florida’s roads safer.

“You go on I-95, you can’t travel up and down without seeing two to three accidents so I think maybe it’s needed,” said Valesio.

The proposed law would not apply to first responders or drivers reporting emergency, criminal, or suspicious activity to authorities. Still, some drivers believe the bill goes too far.

“I think it’s important to be able to hold your phone,” said Shelby County. “If you’re at a red light and you need to pick up the phone really quickly if something’s going on. What if you have littles and there’s an emergency at school?”

According to the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles, more than 103,500 crashes in 2024 involved distracted driving.

Drivers who violate the proposed law in school or construction zones could face fines starting at $150, along with three points added to their driver’s license.

We reached out to Senator Grall requesting for comment on the proposal but we are waiting to hear back.