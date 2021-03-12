Florida Amber Alert issued for missing Tennessee girl

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued an Amber Alert Friday for a Tennessee teenager missing since 2019.

Officials said Daphne Westbrook, 17, maybe in the company of her non-custodial father John Westbrook.

The Chattanooga girl has been missing since Oct. 7, 2019.

PLEASE SHARE!



FL AMBER Alert for Daphne Westbrook, W/F, 17 yo, 5 ft 3 in tall, 110 lbs, br hair, br eyes. May be w/ John Westbrook, W/M. If you have any info on the whereabouts of this child contact the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation at 1-800-824-3463 or 911. #FLAMBER. pic.twitter.com/1tCfaCwvD4 — FDLE (@fdlepio) March 12, 2021

Daphne is described as 5 feet 3 inches, 110 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

John Westbrook is described as 6 feet 4 inches, 200 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

They may be traveling in a 1971 orange Volkswagen Beetle with no license plate or front windshield.

Friday's alert comes two days after the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued their own Amber Alert on the case.

The TBI tweeted Friday the most recent information in the case likely placed them in Florida a week ago.

Contact FDLE at 1-888-356-477 or the TBI at 1-800-824-3463 or 911 if you can help in the case.