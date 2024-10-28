Florida 911 call to 'order a pizza' was actually plea for help

PIERSON, Fla. — A woman's call for help in Florida may have sounded like a pizza order but it was actually a plea for help, deputies said.

According to a post on the Volusia County Sheriff's Office's Facebook page, their 911 center received a call from a woman ordering a pizza about 4 a.m. on Oct. 19.

However, deputies said the dispatcher quickly figured out that the caller was really in danger.

"Our communications folks were able to triangulate her phone because she couldn't give us the address where she was because she was in a field in Pierson (Florida)," Sheriff Mike Chitwood said.

The sheriff said the caller was able to tell the operator that she was being held by one person who was not armed. Using those coordinates, deputies were dispatched to the scene.

"Deputies got out on foot and began to search," Chitwood said in the Facebook post. "Eventually they heard loud music coming from the field. When they approached the sound, they discovered a male on top of a screaming female."

The woman could be heard screaming for help on the deputy's body camera video.

"He's trying to rape me!" the victim could be heard yelling.

The arriving deputies quickly handcuffed the suspect and assured the woman, "we're here, we're here."

"Thank God. Thank God," the woman is heard saying to law enforcement. "He tried to rape me."

The sheriff said the woman knew her assailant that they had gone to the field to have a couple of drinks and that's all it was supposed to be.

"However, during this outing, (the suspect) did a line of cocaine and she said ... he became extremely violent and wouldn't let her go and tried to rape her," Chitwood said.

The sheriff complimented his deputies for the arrest and the woman for her quick thinking by disguising her 911 call.

"I can't say enough about the great work shown in this video and the smart thinking of this victim who figured out a way to call for help," Chitwood said.

The sheriff's office said the suspect, Luis Diego Hernandez-Moncayo, 27, is in U.S. illegally and "reportedly just applied for asylum the day before this occurred."

Hernandez-Moncayo is jailed and faces charges of attempted sexual battery, battery by strangulation and false imprisonment.