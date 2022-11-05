FDLE: Missing child alert issued for Dayjja Jones canceled

UPDATE: FDLE has canceled the Florida Missing Child Alert for Dayjja Jones.

THE FLORIDA DEPARTMENT OF LAW ENFORCEMENT/ MISSING ENDANGERED PERSONS INFORMATION CLEARINGHOUSE HAS CANCELLED THE MISSING CHILD ALERT THAT WAS ISSUED ON 11/05/2022 FOR DAYJJA JONES. The child is safe. pic.twitter.com/eBmKctDxPP — FDLE (@fdlepio) November 5, 2022

EARLIER STORY:

A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 17-year-old girl who officials say was last seen in Jacksonville.

Dayjja Jones is 5 foot 5 inches tall and weighs 290 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Jones was last seen in the area of the 2800 block of Shangri La Drive in Mayport, Jacksonville. She was wearing a blue floral dress.

Anyone who sees Dayjja Jones or knows her whereabouts is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or 911.

