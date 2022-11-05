Watch Now
FDLE: Missing child alert issued for Dayjja Jones canceled

Posted at 8:44 AM, Nov 05, 2022
UPDATE: FDLE has canceled the Florida Missing Child Alert for Dayjja Jones.

EARLIER STORY:

A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 17-year-old girl who officials say was last seen in Jacksonville.

Dayjja Jones is 5 foot 5 inches tall and weighs 290 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Jones was last seen in the area of the 2800 block of Shangri La Drive in Mayport, Jacksonville. She was wearing a blue floral dress.

Anyone who sees Dayjja Jones or knows her whereabouts is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or 911.

