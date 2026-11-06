Thomas Markle, father of Meghan Markle, arrested on charges related to child sexual abuse material in Florida

Thomas Wayne Markle, the father of Meghan Markle, was arrested Friday in Florida on a federal charge of possessing child pornography after investigators said they found suspected child sexual abuse material in two Los Angeles-area storage units he had rented for nearly two decades.

The 82-year-old Lakeland resident is charged with one count of possession of child pornography, according to federal prosecutors. He was expected to make his initial appearance Friday in federal court in Tampa.

The FBI investigation began after authorities learned in October that a person had signed an affidavit describing the discovery of suspected child sexual abuse material among Thomas Markle's belongings in the Philippines, according to an affidavit filed with the criminal complaint.

Investigators later learned Thomas Markle rented a storage unit in the Los Angeles area. Information provided by the person who reported the material in the Philippines eventually led authorities to a second storage unit, according to the affidavit.

Federal agents obtained search warrants for both units, which investigators said Thomas Markle had rented since 2008. According to prosecutors, his most recent payments for the units were made through automatic payments last month.

During searches of the units, FBI agents seized roughly 78 items, including slides, film negatives and books containing suspected child sexual abuse material, according to the news release.

Federal authorities allege some of the photographs show an adult man, identified by a witness as Thomas Markle, with prepubescent girls. Investigators said other photographs appeared to depict Markle with children in various stages of undress.

"These allegations are extremely serious, and we will prosecute Mr. Markle to the fullest extent of federal law," First Assistant U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli said.

FBI officials said the case demonstrates the importance of reporting suspected child exploitation to law enforcement.

"This case highlights the importance of the involvement of the public, even if it's a family member or close friend, to be vigilant and speak up if they have information on individuals they suspect may be preying on and exploiting our children," Patrick Grandy, assistant director in charge of the FBI's Los Angeles Field Office, said.

Thomas Markle is the estranged father of Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex and wife of Prince Harry.

The FBI is investigating the case. If convicted, Thomas Markle faces a statutory maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison.

His arrest follows reports by The Sun, a British tabloid newspaper, that Meghan's half-brother found a collection of child sexual abuse images while clearing out the home of their father in the Philippines.

Meghan recently said she was "deeply distressed" by allegations that a collection of child sexual abuse images had been found at her father’s former home. She also revealed that a letter containing “troubling allegations” about him had been sent to London police in 2018.

"It made troubling and disturbing allegations against my father and I was given assurances that these were being investigated,” Meghan said of the letter. "I hope it can now be understood that, despite certain media publications’ distortion over the years, any distance from my father and my choice to not allow him to have contact with our children was for one reason: to protect them.”

Meghan, an American citizen who starred in the U.S. television drama “Suits,” married Harry at Windsor Castle in 2018. They have two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Her father, a retired television lighting and photography director, did not attend the wedding, prompting extensive coverage in the British media of Meghan's estrangement from her father.

Thomas Markle Sr. was living in the Philippines earlier this year when he suffered a stroke and had his left leg amputated. That forced him to return to the U.S.

The Sun reported that Thomas Markle Jr. recently found “hundreds, if not thousands” of child sex abuse images in boxes at his father’s former home in Cebu City, in the Philippines, when he was clearing out the property.

Markle Jr. told the newspaper that he reported the images to police in the Philippines and contacted the FBI.

"I have supported, cared for him and helped him for years — but that stops now," Markle Jr. told The Sun. "I won't speak to my father ever again unless I’m called to give evidence against him."