Family and friends desperately need answers in Surfside

SURFSIDE, Fla. — During happier times Lilly Gracia remembers her friend Manny LaFont and his kids singing happy birthday to her. But now, her friend is missing. Manny was in apartment 801 in the Champlain Towers South.

"He's a great dad. He has two children, a boy, and a girl. These kids are missing their father," she said.

WPTV Manny LaFonte

There is a sense of desperation and sadness in the air here in Surfside.

"Honestly, I'm hoping for the best but obviously there have been times I haven't been 100% in my mind," Avi Cohen said.

He is stressed. Avi said his dad, Brad Cohen, was on the 11th floor and his uncle, Gary Cohen, was visiting. At the time of the building collapsing Avi was in Israel but quickly flew back.

wptv Brad Cohen

WPTV GARY COHEN

"I called my dad who always answers his phone because he's a doctor. He has to keep his phone on him. He didn't answer so that was already a bad sign," he said.

Avi's mom, Soriya, is troubled with the search and the agonizing wait.

"The least they can do is call out to the survivors who are under the rubble right now and say, we've excavated 55 feet we have 25 feet more to go. Hang on," said Soriya. "And call each one of their names on a blow horn," she said.

Gracia said all she can do is keep the faith and focus on what Manny means to her family.

"He's friends not just with me and my husband. He's friends with my children," she said.

At the moment, 4 people are confirmed dead and 159 are unaccounted for.

