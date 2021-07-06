Elsa is drenching Florida

Tropical storm Elsa is nearly here.

It's the first significant storm of the season to focus on Florida.

And the system's bringing the threat of drenching downpours.

"It's the first storm to affect us this year correct, I've lived in South Florida for many, many decades I hope this is all we get," Anthony Riso said.

Elsa hit the southern coast of Cuba this afternoon.

Now the tropical storm is pushing to the north and likely into the gulf, but South Florida could feel some of the effects.

"I think it will miss us I don't think it'll be too bad," Sydney Goldberg said.

Terence Matthews is optimistic.

"I'm feeling good give that with the tracking of Elsa we see it's going up the west coast. Essentially the rain coming over to our side, I think we'll be fine," he said.

While it's not clear just yet how strong the wind gusts will get across our area the rain definitely could add up in some parts quickly.

"It is what it is, and you just prepare accordingly, listen to Steve Weagle and everybody else and do what they tell us," Carol Riso said.