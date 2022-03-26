Watch
NewsState

Actions

Did teen's big size factor in Orlando amusement ride death?

Orange County Sheriff's Office investigates 14-year-old boy's death at ICON Park
WOFL
The Orange County Sheriff's Office is investigating the March 24, 2022, death of a 14-year-old boy at ICON Park in Orlando, Fla.
Orange County Sheriff's Office investigates 14-year-old boy's death at ICON Park
Posted at 3:55 PM, Mar 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-26 16:30:20-04

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — A rising middle school football player in Missouri, only 14 but already 6 feet, 5 inches tall and well over 300 pounds, Tyre Sampson fell to his death from a towering Orlando amusement ride.

Lawyers for his family want to know if negligence about his size, or other factors, played a role.

Investigators on Saturday continued to examine what happened Thursday night when Sampson dropped out of his seat from a 430-foot, free-fall amusement park ride that is taller than the Statue of Liberty along a busy street in the heart of Orlando’s tourist district not far from Disney World.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
'WPTV Treasure Coast News Saturdays 7:00 PM' 480x360

WPTV Treasure Coast News