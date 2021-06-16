DeSantis says Florida to help Arizona, Texas in fight for southern border security

PENSACOLA, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Wednesday that Florida will allocate resources to provide help to the states of Arizona and Texas in their efforts to secure the southern border.

During a news conference at the Escambia County Sheriff's Office in Pensacola, DeSantis said Florida is the first state to provide mutual aid to Arizona and Texas, whose Republican governors sent a letter seeking help after President Joe Biden rolled back the immigration policies of former President Donald Trump.

Standing in front of a podium with a sign affixed to it that read, "Secure our border, secure our states," DeSantis was joined by Attorney General Ashley Moody and sheriffs throughout Florida.

DeSantis said the action was necessary "because of the failure of the Biden administration to secure our southern border and, indeed, to really do anything constructive about what is going on in the southern border."

In making his case for why the issue is one that impacts the safety of all Florida residents, DeSantis referenced a May incident in Martin County in which an 82-year-old woman was "raped by a criminal illegal alien."

"I mean, how disgusting?" he said. "This guy had been arrested. (U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement) had never -- was not willing to take him and remove him -- and so he ends up committing a dastardly act against an elderly resident in Martin County."

Earlier in the day, the state's clemency board pardoned any individuals who faced penalties for violating any county or municipal COVID-19 restrictions.

DeSantis, along with Attorney General Ashley Moody and Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis, supported the pardons. Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, who is running against DeSantis in 2022, opposed them.

Among those pardoned was a Broward County gym owner who was arrested several times last year for not enforcing a countywide mask mandate amid the pandemic.