Deputies: Florida man rigged front door in attempt to injure or electrocute estranged wife

PALM COAST, Fla. - A Florida man faces multiple charges after investigators said he attempted to injure or possibly kill his estranged wife by rigging the front door with an electric charge.

Flagler County sheriff’s deputies responded to a home on White Hall Drive in Palm Coast, Fla., on Dec. 26 to conduct a security check of the property after the homeowner contacted authorities.

The homeowner said his son-in-law made suspicious statements about not letting a child touch the front door of the home.

Once at the home, deputies observed that the front door appeared to be barricaded and there were burn marks near the door handle.

A deputy kicked the door and upon doing so, a large spark was observed.

Deputies said it was apparent that the suspect, identified as Michael Scott Wilson, 32, rigged electrical devices to the top door lock and lower door handle.

Investigators said Wilson did this in an attempt to electrocute or cause serious bodily injury to his estranged wife.

Wilson is also accused of stealing a firearm belonging to his wife’s father from the house.

A warrant was signed for Wilson’s arrest and he was located in Knoxville, Tenn., around 12:30 p.m. on Thursday and taken into custody.

Wilson is charged with two counts of attempted aggravated battery on a pregnant person and one count of grand theft of a firearm. He is being held on a $150,000 bond and will be extradited to the Flagler County Detention Facility to face charges.

“This is one of the most bizarre domestic violence cases I have seen in my career,” said Sheriff Rick Staly. “Not only did this man plan to electrocute his wife, but he could have injured a deputy or any person attempting to enter this residence. Thankfully this man was found and taken into custody before he could cause the harm he intended.”

This is an ongoing investigation and additional charges are pending.