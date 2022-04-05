Dashcam video shows Florida deputies rescue man from burning vehicle

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — Two Florida deputies are being honored for their heroic actions that saved a man's life this past weekend.

Video released by the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office shows deputies arriving early Saturday morning at the scene of a vehicle crash where a man was trapped inside his burning vehicle.

They were alerted to the scene after neighbors heard a loud crash and called 911.

WATCH THE RESCUE BELOW:

Video shows Florida deputies rescue man from burning vehicle

Callers described the flames coming from the car as being 5 feet high and a man screaming for help.

The deputies, identified as Garrett Parrish and Bryant Ovalles Vasquez, ran to the victim, but they found that his seat belt was caught around his neck and upper body.

The sheriff's office described the heat from the flames as being "unbearable," making it difficult for them to remain close to the victim for long periods of time.

Charlotte County Sheriff's Office Deputies Garrett Parrish and Bryant Ovalles Vasquez are being honored for their bravery.

Dashcam video shows Parrish and Vasquez extinguishing the flames to gain access to the trapped man.

Using a pocketknife, the man was finally freed and pulled to safety with the help of a Good Samaritan.

Medical personnel arrived, provided medical care and transported the victim to a nearby hospital.

The victim is still in critical condition but expected to survive, according to the sheriff’s office.