Watch
NewsState

Actions

Coral Shores High School seniors in the Florida Keys hold sandbar celebration ahead of graduation

Drone video captures students flinging graduation caps
items.[0].videoTitle
The 155-student senior class at Coral Shores High Schoo gathered Sunday at an oceanside sandbar off Islamorada for a day of sun and fun. (Video courtesy: Florida Keys News Bureau)
Posted at 12:53 PM, May 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-26 12:55:29-04

ISLAMORADA, Fla. — Life is a little different in the Florida Keys, even for graduating high school seniors.

Members of the class of 2021 at Coral Shores High School in the Florida Keys gathered Sunday on a picturesque sandbar to celebrate their upcoming graduation.

A portion of the 155-student senior class gathered at an oceanside sandbar off Islamorada for a day of fun.

Coral Shores High School seniors in the Florida Keys hold sandbar celebration ahead of graduation

Video from a drone captured a memorable moment when students lined up and flung their graduation caps into the air.

The Florida Keys News Bureau reported that parents organized several days of activities ahead of a traditional graduation ceremony Wednesday at the school's football field.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
'WPTV Weekdays 4:30-7:00 AM' sidebar graphic

Start Your Morning Right