Coral Shores High School seniors in the Florida Keys hold sandbar celebration ahead of graduation

ISLAMORADA, Fla. — Life is a little different in the Florida Keys, even for graduating high school seniors.

Members of the class of 2021 at Coral Shores High School in the Florida Keys gathered Sunday on a picturesque sandbar to celebrate their upcoming graduation.

A portion of the 155-student senior class gathered at an oceanside sandbar off Islamorada for a day of fun.

Video from a drone captured a memorable moment when students lined up and flung their graduation caps into the air.

The Florida Keys News Bureau reported that parents organized several days of activities ahead of a traditional graduation ceremony Wednesday at the school's football field.

