Chevrolet Corvette C8 Stingray added to Florida Highway Patrol's fleet of vehicles

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol just added a sweet new ride to their fleet.

The agency on Tuesday posted photos of a 2023 Chevrolet Corvette C8 Stingray on their Facebook page.

The car has a familiar paint scheme that Florida drivers are used to seeing on trooper vehicles.

According to the FHP, the vehicle will be used to "support their mission of keeping our roadways and highways safe." They said the Corvette will often be seen at various educational outreach events.

The Corvette was seized by the Florida Highway Patrol in partnership with the Drug Enforcement Agency Task Force. The FHP said it was not purchased with state funds.

