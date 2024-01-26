Watch Now
Central Florida girls at center of Amber Alert found safe in Louisiana, mother arrested

Dixie Stumpner Williams, 41, faces kidnapping charges
Florida Department of Law Enforcement
An Amber Alert was issued on Jan. 25, 2024 for Natalia Williams, 1, and Tilli Williams, 5, of Lake County.
Posted at 3:02 PM, Jan 26, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-26 15:12:14-05

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Two girls from central Florida, ages 1 and 5, at the center of an Amber Alert issued Thursday were found safe in Louisiana, the Lake County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies said Tillie Williams, 5, and Natalia Williams, 1, were found by authorities in Louisiana in the custody of their biological mother, Dixie Stumpner Williams.

According to Lake County Sheriff's Office, on Thursday a woman called the Lake County Communication Center at 7 a.m. and said that two of her foster children were missing from a home located on the 23400 block of Companero Drive in Sorrento.

Dixie Williams, 41, identified in a Florida Amber Alert on Jan. 25, 2024.

That is when Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued an Amber Alert for the pair.

Tillie and Natalia Williams were located safely and their biological mother was taken into custody.

Stumpner Williams, 41, is facing kidnapping charges.

