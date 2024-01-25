Amber Alert issued for Central Florida girls, 1 and 5

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — An Amber Alert was issued Thursday for two girls from Central Florida, ages 1 and 5.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Natalia Williams, 1, and Tilli Williams, 5, were last seen Wednesday in the area of the 23400 block of Companero Drive in Sorrento, Lake County.

Florida Department of Law Enforcement An Amber Alert was issued on Jan. 25, 2024 for Natalia Williams, 1, and Tilli Williams, 5, of Lake County.

Natalia was last seen wearing a pink pajama dress with a heart and pink pants, while Tilli had a gray or navy blue top with multicolored hearts and gray sweatpants.

The girls may be with Dixie Williams, 41, who also goes by the name Dixie Stumpner.

Florida Department of Law Enforcement Dixie Williams, 41, identified in a Florida Amber Alert on Jan. 25, 2024.

"If located, DO NOT APPROACH," the FDLE said in a news release. "Contact law enforcement immediately."