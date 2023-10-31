Watch Now
NewsState

Actions

Carjacking suspect killed when stolen car crashes into tractor-trailer during pursuit

Stolen car slams into back of tractor-trailer on I-95 in Flagler County
Aerial of I-95 after driver of stolen car crashed into back of tractor-trailer in Flagler County, Oct. 31, 2023
WESH
A car slammed into the back of a tractor-trailer on Interstate 95 during a pursuit in Flagler County, Fla.
Aerial of I-95 after driver of stolen car crashed into back of tractor-trailer in Flagler County, Oct. 31, 2023
Posted at 2023-10-31T14:26:55-0400
and last updated 2023-10-31 14:49:21-04

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A carjacking suspect is dead after a chase on Interstate 95 in north Florida came to an end when the driver of the stolen car crashed into the back of a tractor-trailer, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The carjacking occurred Tuesday in Duval County and the pursuit began in St. Johns County.

According to the FHP, the suspect was chased by St. Johns County Sheriff's Office deputies into Flagler County, where troopers continued the pursuit.

A pilot was rescued by a Miami-Dade Fire Rescue helicopter crew after surviving a small plane crash in the Everglades on Oct. 31, 2023.

Broward

Man rescued by helicopter after plane crashes in Everglades

Scott Sutton
1:59 PM, Oct 31, 2023

During the pursuit, the stolen car crashed into the rear of the tractor-trailer, killing the driver.

Southbound I-95 appeared to be backed up for miles as authorities worked to clear the crash scene.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV Talk to an Anchor One on One

LET'S HEAR IT!