Carjacking suspect killed when stolen car crashes into tractor-trailer during pursuit

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A carjacking suspect is dead after a chase on Interstate 95 in north Florida came to an end when the driver of the stolen car crashed into the back of a tractor-trailer, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The carjacking occurred Tuesday in Duval County and the pursuit began in St. Johns County.

According to the FHP, the suspect was chased by St. Johns County Sheriff's Office deputies into Flagler County, where troopers continued the pursuit.

During the pursuit, the stolen car crashed into the rear of the tractor-trailer, killing the driver.

Southbound I-95 appeared to be backed up for miles as authorities worked to clear the crash scene.