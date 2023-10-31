Watch Now
Man rescued by helicopter after plane crashes in Everglades

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue helicopter hoists man to safety
A man was rescued Tuesday by a helicopter in southwest Broward County after his small plane crashed in the Everglades.
A pilot was rescued by a Miami-Dade Fire Rescue helicopter crew after surviving a small plane crash in the Everglades on Oct. 31, 2023.
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. — A man was rescued Tuesday by a helicopter in southwest Broward County after his small plane crashed in the Everglades.

The aircraft went down near Krome Avenue in the area of Mack's Fish Camp, according to Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue.

Citing the FAA, NBC Miami reported that the single-engine Cessna 172M crashed at about 2:20 a.m. Tuesday, but the Broward Sheriff's Office said they didn't receive reports about an aircraft down until about 10 a.m.

Aerial video showed the man, who suffered a leg injury, sitting on the wing of the partially submerged plane as he waited for help to arrive.

The Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue said their airboats helped locate the man. A Miami-Dade Fire Rescue helicopter team then arrived and hoisted the man to safety, taking him to Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood.

It's unclear how the plane crashed.

No other details were immediately available.

