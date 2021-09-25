Woman shot while driving on Florida's Turnpike in Broward County

Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a shooting that took place Saturday morning in the southbound lanes of Florida's Turnpike near the Griffin Road exit in Fort Lauderdale.

At approximately 6:42 a.m. the victim, a 24-year-old Pompano Beach woman, was driving a white BMW when she heard and felt her vehicle get struck with two gun shots.

One of the shots went through her left hand and into her right upper leg. The second gunshot impacted her left front fender.

The suspect continued traveling southbound in a dark colored Crown Victoria without stopping.

The occupants of the Crown Victoria are unknown at this time.

The woman was transported to Memorial Regional Hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

If you have information about the suspect, please call Florida Highway Patrol by dialing *347 or Crimestoppers at browardcrimestoppers.org.

