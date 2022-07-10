Watch Now
NewsStateBroward

Actions

Woman shot in Broward County, suspect arrested after chase into Palm Beach County

Victim treated for life-threatening injuries
A woman was shot Saturday evening in Broward County and is being treated for life-threatening injuries.
Posted at 11:36 AM, Jul 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-10 11:36:06-04

A woman was shot Saturday evening in Broward County and is being treated for life-threatening injuries.

According to the Broward Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened in the 4000 block of SW 18th Street in West Park.

Shortly after 6 p.m. deputies and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue responded to the scene and located the victim.

She was taken to a local hospital.

Officers with the Miami-Dade Police Department located the suspect in their city and pursued them onto I-95 northbound.

The suspect was taken into custody at approximately 7:53 p.m. at the Congress Avenue exit of I-95 in Palm Beach County.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
'WPTV First Alert Weather Know First' 480x360

Keeping You Safe During Storms