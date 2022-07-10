A woman was shot Saturday evening in Broward County and is being treated for life-threatening injuries.

According to the Broward Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened in the 4000 block of SW 18th Street in West Park.

Shortly after 6 p.m. deputies and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue responded to the scene and located the victim.

She was taken to a local hospital.

Officers with the Miami-Dade Police Department located the suspect in their city and pursued them onto I-95 northbound.

The suspect was taken into custody at approximately 7:53 p.m. at the Congress Avenue exit of I-95 in Palm Beach County.

The investigation remains ongoing.