Woman dead after Brightline train collision with car in Pompano Beach

WSVN
Posted at 10:02 PM, Jan 31, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-31 23:09:38-05

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. — A woman was pronounced dead after her car was struck by a Brightline train in Pompano Beach, the Broward Sheriff's Office said Wednesday.

The crash was reported at 9:35 p.m. Tuesday near South Atlantic Boulevard and Dixie Highway.

No other injuries were reported.

WSVN captured the aftermath, revealing significant damage to the white Lexus involved in the collision with the Brightline train. Police blocked off the railroad tracks for several hours before reopening the area to traffic.

On Monday night, a man walking on the tracks was hit and killed by a Brightline train in Indian River County.

On Saturday night, a Brightline train crashed into a vehicle in Boca Raton, injuring one person with another fleeing on foot and "appeared to be suicidal," police said.

