Video: Chase on I-95 in Broward County ends in violent collision following home break-in

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A wild chase involving police and troopers ended in a violent, multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 in Broward County on Wednesday morning.

Fort Lauderdale police spokeswoman Casey Liening said it all began just before 7 a.m. when officers received a call regarding a burglary at a home located on Northeast 28th Avenue.

The caller said the burglars tried to steal a car from their garage.

Liening said officers shortly thereafter located a vehicle in connection with the incident and attempted to stop it. However, the driver refused to stop and a chase ensued.

Police said the vehicle involved in the chase was stolen earlier in Miami-Dade County. Aerial video showed the stolen vehicle was some sort of black SUV.

Officers later called for assistance from the Broward Sheriff's Office helicopter to help in the pursuit.

Liening said the vehicle continued driving erratically and struck a bicyclist at Northwest 27th Avenue and Northwest Sixth Street. The vehicle did not stop to help the cyclist and fled the area, according to police.

Chase on I-95 in Broward County ends in violent collision following burglary

The BSO helicopter and officers continued to follow the vehicle onto I-95 south where assistance from Florida Highway Patrol troopers was requested.

The chase finally ended in a crash at I-95 and Pembroke Road when the burglars' SUV struck multiple vehicles, lost control and hit a guardrail.

The SUV rolled over and was swarmed by law enforcement following the wreck. Police said five juveniles were apprehended from the vehicle.

The bicyclist who was struck was transported to the hospital with injuries described as not life-threatening.

Several others involved in the collision on I-95 were taken to a hospital with minor injuries, Liening said.

All five suspects were transported to Joe DiMaggio Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said they will continue to investigate the burglary and attempted stolen car. FHP will investigate the crash on I-95.