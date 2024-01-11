Small plane diverted from PBIA lands safely at Fort Lauderdale airport

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A small plane diverted from Palm Beach International Airport made an emergency landing without landing gear at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on Wednesday afternoon.

No one was injured among the six onboard the Cessna, including a pilot, according to Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue.

The plane was forced to land on its belly.

The craft sustained propeller damage, but there was no fuel leak and no fire.

WSVN's helicopter captured video after the plane landed.

The plane had taken off from Tallahassee.

A PBIA spokeswoman said the plane was attempting to make a landing there but it wasn't clear if the Cessna originally intended to go to the airport.