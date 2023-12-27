Helictoper lands in canal in Miami-Dade; pilot, passenger treated

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. — Two people were treated after a helicopter landed in a canal in Southwest Miami-Dade from Fort Myers on Wednesday afternoon.

One person was taken to a local hospital out of precaution and the pilot was being given CPR, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue told WTVJ.

The helicopter landed near Southwest 184th and 122nd Street near Zoo Miami.

WTVJ's chopper shot aerials that appeared to show fuel in the water. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue divers were seen searching the water near the streak of fuel.

