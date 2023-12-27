Watch Now
NewsStateMiami-Dade

Actions

Helictoper lands in canal in Miami-Dade; pilot, passenger treated

Craft departed from Fort Myers
Helicopter crash in southwest Miami-Dade County. Dec. 27, 2023
WTVJ chopper
Chopper crash in southwest Miami-Dade County. <br/>
Helicopter crash in southwest Miami-Dade County. Dec. 27, 2023
Posted at 2:57 PM, Dec 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-27 15:04:58-05

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. — Two people were treated after a helicopter landed in a canal in Southwest Miami-Dade from Fort Myers on Wednesday afternoon.

One person was taken to a local hospital out of precaution and the pilot was being given CPR, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue told WTVJ.

The helicopter landed near Southwest 184th and 122nd Street near Zoo Miami.

WTVJ's chopper shot aerials that appeared to show fuel in the water. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue divers were seen searching the water near the streak of fuel.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
'Season of Hope' with sponsors 480x360

SEASON OF HOPE