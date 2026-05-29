Small plane crashes, lands upside down near North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. — A small plane crashed and landed on its roof in Broward County on Friday.

The plane went down in Pembroke Pines near the North Perry Airport, just north of the South Florida State Hospital at 800 E Cypress Drive.

Small plane crashes in Pembroke Pines

Aerial video over the scene at noon showed the plane was on its roof in a grassy area just feet from nearby buildings.

At 11:50 a.m., Pembroke Pines police posted on X that everyone aboard the aircraft was conscious and breathing. Police did not say how many people were aboard the plane when it went down.

No additional injuries have been reported. Also, police said traffic should not be affected in the area.

Stay with WPTV.com and WPTV News for updates.