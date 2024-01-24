Small plane crashes in the Everglades near Alligator Alley

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. — Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a small plane crash Wednesday morning in the Everglades.

The plane went down on the north side of Alligator Alley in the area of mile marker 32, according to the Broward Sheriff's Office.

Aerial video recorded at about 11:30 a.m. showed pictures of the wreckage, which included a small fire coming from the aircraft.

#BSFR is operating at the scene of a small aircraft down in the area of MM32 on the north side of Alligator Alley. @BSO_KANE on scene gathering details. pic.twitter.com/0hPwbIvYtU — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) January 24, 2024

Emergency personnel in an airboat were at the scene assessing the situation.

The number of people on board was unknown or if anyone was hurt.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.