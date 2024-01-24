Watch Now
Small plane crashes in the Everglades near Alligator Alley

Number of people on board unknown
Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a small plane crash Wednesday morning in the Everglades.
A small plane crashed in the Everglades off Alligator Alley on Jan. 24, 2024.
Posted at 12:01 PM, Jan 24, 2024
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. — Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a small plane crash Wednesday morning in the Everglades.

The plane went down on the north side of Alligator Alley in the area of mile marker 32, according to the Broward Sheriff's Office.

Aerial video recorded at about 11:30 a.m. showed pictures of the wreckage, which included a small fire coming from the aircraft.

Emergency personnel in an airboat were at the scene assessing the situation.

The number of people on board was unknown or if anyone was hurt.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

