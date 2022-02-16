Shooting victim dies, baby saved when car crashes into canal

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Sheriff's officials say a woman died and a baby was pulled to safety when the vehicle they were traveling in crashed into a South Florida canal.

Broward Sheriff's officials say the woman had been shot before the Wednesday morning crash.

Someone called 911 just after 2:30 a.m. Wednesday to report that a car had gone into a canal.

Deputies pulled the baby girl from a car seat.

She was taken to a hospital for observation and released to relatives.

Sheriff’s officials say the woman in the vehicle was not the child’s mother.

The woman later died from her injuries at a hospital.

The investigation continues.