Watch
NewsStateBroward

Actions

Shooting victim dies, baby saved when car crashes into canal

items.[0].image.alt
KSTU
Ambulance
Posted at 12:07 PM, Feb 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-16 12:07:09-05

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Sheriff's officials say a woman died and a baby was pulled to safety when the vehicle they were traveling in crashed into a South Florida canal.

Broward Sheriff's officials say the woman had been shot before the Wednesday morning crash.

Someone called 911 just after 2:30 a.m. Wednesday to report that a car had gone into a canal.

Deputies pulled the baby girl from a car seat.

She was taken to a hospital for observation and released to relatives.

Sheriff’s officials say the woman in the vehicle was not the child’s mother.

The woman later died from her injuries at a hospital.

The investigation continues.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
medals0216.jpg