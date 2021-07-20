Pilot unhurt after scary emergency landing at Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A small plane was forced to make an emergency landing Monday afternoon in Fort Lauderdale after the aircraft experienced a landing gear failure.

The plane departed for Bimini but encountered a problem, prompting the pilot to turn around and land at Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport, according to fire rescue officials.

Here is a brief video of the alert 3 at FXE just after 3pm Monday where an aircraft experienced a landing gear failure. Thankfully no one was hurt and the pilot did an excellent job controlling the aircraft. #airport #planes #planelanding #firerescue #rescue pic.twitter.com/VIVmFbJq45 — FLFR PIO (@FLFR411) July 19, 2021

Video provided by Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue showed the plane land at about 3 p.m. with its nose skidding on the ground before coming to a stop on the runway.

Officials praised the pilot for doing an "excellent job controlling the aircraft."

The pilot was the only person aboard and not hurt.