Watch
NewsStateBroward

Actions

Pilot unhurt after scary emergency landing at Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport

Plane was bound for Bimini
items.[0].image.alt
Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue
A small plane makes an emergency landing at Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport on July 19, 2021.
Small plane makes emergency landing at Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport on July 19, 2021
Posted at 3:07 PM, Jul 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-20 15:07:01-04

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A small plane was forced to make an emergency landing Monday afternoon in Fort Lauderdale after the aircraft experienced a landing gear failure.

The plane departed for Bimini but encountered a problem, prompting the pilot to turn around and land at Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport, according to fire rescue officials.

Video provided by Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue showed the plane land at about 3 p.m. with its nose skidding on the ground before coming to a stop on the runway.

Officials praised the pilot for doing an "excellent job controlling the aircraft."

The pilot was the only person aboard and not hurt.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.