One of the oldest living Radio City Rockettes calls South Florida home

Patsy Brady Scalise shares her story with WPTV's Hollani Davis her secret to good health and a positive mindset
At 94 years young, one of the oldest Radio City Rockettes lives right here in South Florida.

"It forms your life. It forms everything that you do. Other than knowing Jesus, it's the best thing in the whole world," said Patsy Brady Scalise.

Brady Scalise is taking it all in as the famed Rockettes celebrate 100 years, this year. She danced from 1949 to 1951, inspired by her sister who joined the dance troupe before her. Before she knew it, she had a ton of sisters.

"You are in each other's weddings, you become Godmother to their children, you become very close. We're a close-knit group," said Brady Scalise.

The mother of five never really put away her dancing shoes. She went on to teach dance in South Florida and raise her family.

Today Brady Scalise stays connected to the Rockettes through its alumni association which she helped found.

When asked what her secret is to her health and positive mindset, she said it's to eat well and keep moving.

