Memorial Healthcare System to suspend elective procedures

Elective procedures suspended due to increased COVID-19 hospitalizations
Jeff Roberson/AP
Dr. Shane Wilson, right, touches the back of COVID-19 patient Glen Cowell while listening to Cowell's lungs through a stethoscope at Scotland County Hospital Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, in Memphis, Mo. Cowell didn't think much about the coronavirus until it knocked him to his knees a few weeks ago, eventually landing him in the only hospital for miles around in the remote northeastern part of Missouri. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Posted at 12:48 PM, Aug 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-04 12:48:49-04

Memorial Healthcare System will suspend elective procedures at their 18 facilities throughout South Florida effective Monday, August 9, 2021.

The healthcare system has 17 facilities in Broward County and the Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital Pediatric Specialty Center in Wellington.

They cite the current surge in COVID-19 cases in Florida and the increase in hospitalizations as the reasons behind the move, "in an effort to conserve critical resources for the care of COVID-19 patients, to provide safe healthcare, and to keep our community safe."

Memorial Healthcare System facilities will remain to be available for emergencies and all physician practices, radiology, laboratory, rehab, and cancer centers will remain open for business.

