Man who stole vehicle with 3-year-old inside could be hiding in Palm Beach County

Phillip J. Pepe Jr. stole vehicle parked at IHOP in Oakland Park, Broward Sheriff's Office says
Law enforcement in South Florida looking for a man who stole a car with a child inside it in Oakland Park.
Posted at 9:01 AM, Jun 19, 2023
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Law enforcement in South Florida is searching for a man who they said kidnapped a child in Broward County and may be hiding in Palm Beach County.

The Broward Sheriff's Office said Phillip J. Pepe Jr., 33, stole a car parked outside of an IHOP restaurant in Oakland Park on Saturday morning. A 3-year-old was in the car at the time of the theft.

Investigators said the vehicle, with the child inside, was found a few minutes later in Fort Lauderdale.

"They believe that he fled somewhere in Broward County or perhaps he fled somewhere in Palm Beach County," Broward Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Miranda Grossman said.

The suspect was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and blue shorts. He has a tattoo on his right arm and an abrasion under his left eye.

Pepe, a native of Delaware, has previously been arrested in Broward County on a variety of charges.

The sheriff's office did not say why they think he might be in Palm Beach County.

