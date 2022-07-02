Watch Now
NewsStateBroward

Actions

Man has hand blown off in Broward County fireworks incident

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue
Richard Lopez/Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue
Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue
Posted at 11:59 AM, Jul 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-02 11:59:21-04

UNINCORPORATED BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. — A man lost his hand in a fireworks incident in Broward County overnight.

According to the Broward County Sheriff's Office, shortly after 1 a.m. on Saturday, July 2, 2022, Broward Regional Communications received a medical alert about an incident in the 4400 block of N. State Road 7 in unincorporated central Broward County.

Broward County Sheriff's deputies and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue (BSFR) crews responded to the scene.

The victim had already been transported to a nearby hospital in a private vehicle.

BSFR transported the man's hand to the hospital and then transported the victim and his hand to Broward Health Medical Center for treatment.

There is no word on his current condition.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
'WPTV First Alert Weather Know First' 480x360

Keeping You Safe During Storms