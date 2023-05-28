Watch Now
NewsStateBroward

Actions

Man arrested in death of toddler with unattended firearm in Pompano Beach

Child pronounced dead at hospital
Toddler killed in Pompano Beach shooting, May 27, 2023
WTVJ
A toddler was killed in a shooting at this apartment complex, May 27, 2023, in Pompano Beach, Fla.
Toddler killed in Pompano Beach shooting, May 27, 2023
Posted at 3:56 PM, May 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-28 16:02:38-04

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. — A Pompano Beach man has been arrested in the fatal shooting of a toddler with an unattended firearm, the Broward Sheriff's Office said Sunday.

Lius Appolon, 33, is facing a manslaughter charge after detectives learned the weapon was left unsecured in the home by him Saturday, BSO said in a news release. He was taken to the Broward County Main Jail in Fort Lauderdale.

Deputies were called to a shooting in a neighborhood near the 500 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard at about 1:45 p.m.

The 2-year-old child was airlifted to an area hospital and later pronounced dead. The sex has not been given.

"The men and women of BSO implore gun owners to properly secure their firearms and practice basic gun safety tips," spokesman Gerdy St. Louis wrote in a news release.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Stream Your WPTV Local News

WATCH FREE! 24/7