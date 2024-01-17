Man arrested after assaulting Broward deputy at Fort Lauderdale airport, sheriff's office says

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A Taser was used on a man after he attacked a deputy at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport early Wednesday morning, according to the Broward Sheriff's Office.

The incident began at about 5:10 a.m. when authorities received reports of a man, later identified as Anthony Costi, 32, creating a disturbance in Terminal 1 at the airport.

A Broward Sheriff's Office deputy responded and attempted to de-escalate the situation and calm down the man.

Authorities said that at some point Costi began to assault the deputy.

The deputy requested backup and another deputy who responded to the scene deployed a Taser on the man.

Both Costi and the Broward sheriff's deputy involved in the initial incident were taken to Broward Health Medical Center.

Authorities said the deputy was medically cleared and later released from the hospital.

Costi was arrested on charges of battery on a law enforcement officer, obstruction with violence and disorderly conduct.