Hollywood man finds iguana in toilet bowl: 'I thought I was in Jurassic Park'

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. — A South Florida man said he was surprised to find an iguana in his toilet bowl.

John Riddle told WSVN he noticed the bathroom door by his swimming pool was open Friday. As he went to close it, he saw the iguana in the bowl.

"I thought I was in 'Jurassic Park' or something," the 58-year-old Hollywood man said.

Riddle, who believes he left the bathroom door open while walking his dogs, said the iguana was "splashing and hissing" at him.

John Riddle via WSVN John Riddle took this picture of the iguana in his toilet bowl as it was hissing at him.

"I was scared," he said. "I'm not a reptile fan."

At one point, Riddle said, the iguana "turned around and opened its mouth."

Protecting Paradise Iguanas damaging roofs of South Florida homes Matt Sczesny

Riddle said he grabbed a nearby baby gate to keep the iguana from running into his bedroom while he figured out what to do next.

When he returned to the bathroom less than an hour later, "there he was again, splashing around," Riddle said.

The iguana then crawled out and got behind the toilet, "and that's when I grabbed the strainer and shooed him out," Riddle said.

Riddle said the iguana dove into his pool and eventually ran into the backyard.