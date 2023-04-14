Iguanas climbing on South Florida homes, damaging barrel tiles on roofs

WELLINGTON, Fla. — South Florida's iguanas apparently like the view from the roof.

"They make clacking sounds because of their claws on the tiles, and you'll hear them," Elliot Sokoloff of Wellington said. "It wakes you up."

He described what it's doing to his home.

"They're doing damage. They're trying to burrow in your tile roof, and they're breaking tile because of their sheer weight," he said referring to the barrel tiles that are frequently used on South Florida homes.

WPTV Elliot Sokoloff describes how the iguanas are damaging his home.

Sokoloff said it's the same type of iguanas, but different ones, nearly every day of the week, out sunning themselves and looking to make a home.

"They love barrel tile roofs," Blake Wilkins of Redline Iguana, a business that traps and removes iguanas, said. "Even if you have a brand new roof, they can get underneath it through the valleys."

The iguanas, Wilkins said, usually climb trees next to houses to get on the roof, so it's best to trim trees and bushes away from the house.

WPTV Blake Wilkins offers advice for homeowners trying to keep iguanas off their roofs.

If they're not climbing, iguanas are digging.

During a house call in western Boca Raton, Wilkins trapped a female iguana and then found 26 eggs buried in the backyard.

As for Sokoloff, he's looking for solutions before the iguana family by him gets bigger.

"I just want them gone, no matter how we can do it," he said, "and figure [out] a way they don't do it any more damage."