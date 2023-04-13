Watch Now
NewsStateBroward

Actions

Gov. Ron DeSantis declares state of emergency in Broward County amid record flooding

Declaration allows for state support
The runway at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport is flooded, looking more like a river than a landing and takeoff site for jet planes.
Truck drives through flooded runway at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, April 13, 2023
Posted at 4:33 PM, Apr 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-13 16:47:22-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis has declared a state of emergency in Broward County, which endured record-breaking rainfall that caused extreme flooding.

The state of emergency allows for the support of Florida resources to assist with the severe flooding.

DeSantis designed the Florida Division of Emergency Management to collect damage assessments in Broward County.

The Florida Department of Transportation, Florida Highway Patrol and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission are also providing assistance.

Broward County schools were closed Thursday and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport was closed until at least Friday morning.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Stream Your WPTV Local News

WATCH FREE! 24/7