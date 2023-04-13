Gov. Ron DeSantis declares state of emergency in Broward County amid record flooding

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis has declared a state of emergency in Broward County, which endured record-breaking rainfall that caused extreme flooding.

The state of emergency allows for the support of Florida resources to assist with the severe flooding.

DeSantis designed the Florida Division of Emergency Management to collect damage assessments in Broward County.

The Florida Department of Transportation, Florida Highway Patrol and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission are also providing assistance.

Broward County schools were closed Thursday and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport was closed until at least Friday morning.