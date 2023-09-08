Funeral held for Battalion Chief Terryson Jackson after helicopter crash

SUNRISE, Fla. — Law enforcement, firefighters and paramedics in Broward County and throughout the state gathered Friday to say their final goodbyes to a first responder who was killed in a helicopter crash last week.

Terryson Jackson was on the Broward Sheriff's Office Department of Fire Rescue helicopter that crashed into an apartment building on Aug. 28 in Pompano Beach.

Jackson and two of his colleagues were flying to help save a mother and her 4-year-old son who had been struck by a car on their way to preschool in North Lauderdale.

A funeral procession took place Friday morning from the Pompano Beach funeral home to the Faith Center in Sunrise.

Jackson, 50, was a 19-year veteran, starting his career with Deerfield Beach Fire Rescue in 2004 and joining BSO as a fire-rescue lieutenant during the 2011 merger. Jackson became a flight medic in 2013 and was promoted to captain in 2016.

Sheriff Gregory Tony posthumously promoted him to battalion chief.

Jackson's father said his son died doing what he loved to do.

A woman in the apartment building when the helicopter crashed was also killed. Air rescue pilot Daron Roche, 37, and paramedic Mike Chaguaceda, 31, were also on the helicopter at the time, but they survived and were taken to a hospital.