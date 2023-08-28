Watch Now
BSO Department of Fire Rescue helicopter crashes into building in Pompano Beach

2 people taken to hospital
Chopper 5 is above the scene of a Pompano Beach building after a medical helicopter crashed into it.
Damage to Pompano Beach building after helicopter crash, Aug. 28, 2023
Posted at 10:28 AM, Aug 28, 2023
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. — A Broward Sheriff's Office Department of Fire Rescue helicopter crashed into a building Monday morning in Pompano Beach.

The helicopter crashed at about 8:45 a.m. near North Dixie Highway and Atlantic Boulevard, southwest of Pompano Beach Airpark.

BSO deputies said two people were taken to a hospital after the crash.

Gaping hole in roof of building after helicopter crash in Pompano Beach, Aug. 28, 2023
A gaping hole was exposed in the roof of this building after a helicopter crashed through it, Aug. 28, 2023, in Pompano Beach, Fla.

A statement from the Federal Aviation Administration said three people were onboard the helicopter at the time of the crash.

Cell phone footage from a witness showed smoke and flames coming from the helicopter before it spun around and fell from the sky.

The chopper crashed into a one-story building, which had smoke pouring out and a massive hole in the roof.

The National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the cause of the crash.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

