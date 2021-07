Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport terminals evacuated due to bomb threat

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Two terminals of the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport were evacuated due to a bomb threat. They have since been reopened.

According to the Broward County Sheriff's Office, deputies were notified of a bomb threat at approximately 8:49 a.m.

BSO's bomb squad is at the scene investigating.

Terminals 2 and 3 were evacuated as a precaution while a security investigation was underway.

Access to the airport was closed during the investigation.