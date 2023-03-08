Florida trooper injured after 20-year-old DUI driver slams into parked patrol vehicle on I-95, FHP says

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol said a trooper was injured early Wednesday morning after an intoxicated driver slammed into his cruiser on Interstate 95 in Fort Lauderdale.

The wreck happened just before 2:30 a.m. on southbound I-95 near the Broward Boulevard exit.

FHP spokeswoman Lt. Indiana Miranda said a 20-year-old Weston man was traveling south on I-95 in a 2020 Ford utility truck when he drove through an enclosed barrier, colliding with an orange cone.

A trooper was stopped on I-95 in between the outside and outside center lanes facing northbound with his emergency lights activated. FHP said the center, outside center and outside lanes were enclosed by cones due to construction work.

After driving through the barrier, the Weston man's truck failed to stop and hit the trooper's cruiser head-on, Miranda said.

The trooper suffered a right leg injury described as "incapacitating."

The Weston man, whose name has not been released, was taken to a hospital to be medically cleared due to alcohol intoxication.

Miranda said the driver remains in medical care before being booked into the Broward County Jail on a driving under the influence charge.