Endangered Fort Lauderdale man missing since April 12

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — The Fort Lauderdale Police Department are seeking to locate a missing endangered man.

On April 12, 2021, William "Bill" Schureck was discharged from Holy Cross Hospital in Fort Lauderdale, after voluntarily seeking mental health treatment.

No one has seen or heard from him since.

His family told investigators he has a difficult time walking and they believe he suffers from depression and memory loss.

Law enforcement officers have conducted a search around the hospital and have not been able to locate him.

Schureck is 62 years old, described as White, standing 6 feet tall and weighing 220 lbs. with a full beard.

He was last seen wearing an unknown color Polo shirt and black sweatpants.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call Fort Lauderdale Police Department at 954-764-4357.

