Dr. Peter Licata, Palm Beach County educator, named new superintendent of Broward County Public Schools

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A Palm Beach County administrator will become the next superintendent of schools in Broward County.

The Broward School Board, by a Thursday vote of 7-2, approved Dr. Peter Licata to lead the sixth-largest school district in the country.

Licata is currently the Palm Beach County district's regional superintendent, overseeing 59 schools on the southern end of the county.

During a Special School Board Meeting, the School Board of Broward County, selected Dr. Peter Licata to become @browardschools new Superintendent of Schools. pic.twitter.com/FcLZVFxDya — Broward Schools (@browardschools) June 15, 2023

He beat out two other finalists to win the job following a final round of interviews that took place Wednesday.

Licata received his bachelor's degree in business administration and political science from the University of Miami and a master of science degree in educational leadership from Barry University in Miami.

He earned a Ph.D. in global leadership from Lynn University in Boca Raton with a focus on preparing students for the 21st-century workforce.

Licata will replace former school chief Dr. Vickie Cartwright who was ousted earlier this year over her leadership style. Cartwright only held the top job in Broward schools for about a year.