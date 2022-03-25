Delray Beach man fatally shot by Broward Sheriff's Office deputies in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A Delray Beach man was shot and killed by Broward Sheriff's Office deputies Thursday in Fort Lauderdale.

Zy Shonne Johnson, 23, was identified Friday as the suspect who was shot when narcotics detectives conducting surveillance tried to take him into custody, BSO spokeswoman Veda Coleman-Wright said.

The shooting occurred just before noon Thursday outside BSO headquarters near Broward Boulevard and Northwest 27th Avenue.

Sheriff Gregory Tony said the suspect, later identified as Johnson, was in his vehicle when he "rammed into different cars throughout the parking lot" and then crashed just outside the entrance to the Ron Cochran Public Safety Building, which is home to the BSO.

Tony said the armed suspect then took off running and ignored commands by deputies to surrender.

The sheriff said Johnson instead turned toward deputies with his gun drawn, "at which time our deputies fired on the individual."

"He most certainly had a gun," Tony said.

Johnson was taken to Broward Health Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Nobody else was injured.

Tony said Johnson was a "known gang associate."

"We know that he had violent offenses," Tony said. "We know that he's participated in other violent encounters throughout this community during his time here, so this was not someone (who) was your ideal citizen. In fact, he was most certainly a criminal."

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the deputy-involved shooting.

Both deputies who fired their guns have been placed on administrative assignment, which is department procedure while the investigation is ongoing.